2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Northern Illinois Huskies

The NIU Huskies held their Pro Day exercises on March 7, with six former NIU players and a handful of smaller-school prospects going through the traditional gauntlet to state their case for the next level of play.

The Pro Day, which took place at Chessick Practice Center, had 13 NFL scouts in attendance.

Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all NIU prospects who participated in the school’s Pro Day. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:

CB Gabriel Amegatcher

Elevator Pitch:

A graduate transfer to NIU in the 2023 season, Amegatcher played exclusively special teams as a Huskie. At D-II Nebraska-Kearney, Amegatcher accumulated 38 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble over five seasons. He was a key reserve and special teamer in all years and a starter in 2021 and 2022, earning second-team all-MIAA honors in his redshirt senior season.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 202 lbs.

202 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: 8 and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds

4.67 seconds 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

1.56 seconds 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds

2.62 seconds Shuttle: 4.28 seconds

4.28 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.38 seconds

7.38 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches

10 feet, four inches Bench: 16 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Rasaul Douglas (2017)

Carlton Davis (2018)

Coby Bryant (2022)

DL James Ester

Elevator Pitch:

A key contributor from his true freshman year onwards, Ester opted to enter the NFL Draft after five years of service in DeKalb. Ester first earned starting duties in 2020, and would earn all-MAC honors twice (third-team in 2022 and second-team in 2023) before his departure, collecting 121 total tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, an interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a field goal block. His final campaign was his career-best, with 49 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and four sacks.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 293 lbs.

293 lbs. Arms: 33 inches

33 inches Hands: nine and five-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

40-yard dash: N/A (groin injury)

N/A (groin injury) 10-yard split: N/A (groin injury)

N/A (groin injury) 20-yard split: N/A (groin injury)

N/A (groin injury) Shuttle: 4.76 seconds

4.76 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.72 seconds

7.72 seconds Vertical jump: 27.5 inches

27.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches

eight feet, 11 inches Bench: 23 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Cortez Kennedy (1990)

Roy Philon (2014)

LB DaRon Gilbert

Elevator Pitch:

Gilbert was a starting outside linebacker in 2023 for NIU after transferring in from FCS Lafayette. In his 13 games as a Huskie, Gilbert was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 51 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a half-sack. The Detroit native had a sterling career as a starting safety in four years at Lafayette, finishing with 137 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-one

six-foot-one Weight: 214 lbs.

214 lbs. Arms: 34 inches

34 inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds

4.72 seconds 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

1.55 seconds 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds

2.71 seconds Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds

7.22 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Greg Gilbert (1989)

Tony Fields (2021)

LB Tyler Jackson

Elevator Pitch:

Jackson was starting linebacker in 2023 after transferring in from FCS Lamar University. Jackson finished as the team’s third-leading tackler with 56 total tackles, including two tackles-for-loss. At Lamar University, Jackson was a starter at linebacker with 142 total tackles and 12 TFLs, winning all-Southland Conference second-team honors for his play in 2022. Jackson also played as a true freshman at Incarnate Word in 2018 before transferring to Lamar in 2019.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 231 lbs.

231 lbs. Arms: 31 and seven-eighth inches

31 and seven-eighth inches Hands: nine and three-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds

4.98 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.73 seconds

2.73 seconds Shuttle: 4.63 seconds

4.63 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.40 seconds

7.40 seconds Vertical jump: 26.5 inches

26.5 inches Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches

eight feet, nine inches Bench: six reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jerod Fernandez (2018)

Desmond Johnson (2020)

QB Rocky Lombardi

Elevator Pitch:

Lombardi was a true warrior on the field, having collected six seasons as a starter at the NCAA level between Michigan State and NIU. Lombardi helped led a young pup Huskeis squad go on a last-to-first MAC title run in 2021 upon his arrival, and was the team’s offensive dynamo whenever he was on the field. A true dual-threat QB, Lombardi finished his Huskies career with 5,516 yards, 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions through the air at a 58.9 percent completion rate, while also accumulating 603 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He’s even shown the propensity for pooch punting, averaging 41.6 yards on six boots.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three and one-half inches

six-foot-three and one-half inches Weight: 223 lbs.

223 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-eighth inches

31 and one-eighth inches Hands: nine and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.71seconds

4.71seconds 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds

1.57 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.47 seconds

4.47 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.25 seconds

7.25 seconds Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Jordan Love (2020)

JP Losman (2004)

Jarrett Brown (2010)

OT Nolan Potter

Elevator Pitch:

Potter is a four-year starter and five-year contributor at the tackle position for the Huskies, playing in every eligible season after redshirting in 2018. His last two seasons have cemented him as one of the better OL prospects to come out of the MAC in recent seasons, earning first-team all-MAC honors in his last three seasons as a starter (2021-23.) Potter could be an attractive pick to pro scouts due to his wealth of starting experience at right tackle (43 starts in 52 appearances) and his potential inside versatility at the next level.

Draft Projections:

Late Day 3 or Priority Undrafted Free Agent

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-five

Weight: 200 lbs.

200 lbs. Arms: 31.625 inches

31.625 inches Hands: 9.125 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds

4.7 seconds 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

1.69 seconds 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds

2.58 seconds Shuttle: 4.14 seconds

4.14 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 32.5 inches

32.5 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

As a tackle:

Ronnie Stanley (2016)

Caleb Benenoch (2016)

Terrance Steele (2020)

As a guard: