2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Northern Illinois Huskies

The NIU Huskies held their Pro Day exercises on March 7, with six former NIU players and a handful of smaller-school prospects going through the traditional gauntlet to state their case for the next level of play.
The Pro Day, which took place at Chessick Practice Center, had 13 NFL scouts in attendance.
Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all NIU prospects who participated in the school’s Pro Day. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission:
CB Gabriel Amegatcher
Elevator Pitch:
A graduate transfer to NIU in the 2023 season, Amegatcher played exclusively special teams as a Huskie. At D-II Nebraska-Kearney, Amegatcher accumulated 38 tackles, 12 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, one interception and one forced fumble over five seasons. He was a key reserve and special teamer in all years and a starter in 2021 and 2022, earning second-team all-MIAA honors in his redshirt senior season.
Draft Projections:
- Not available
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 202 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches
- Hands: 8 and five-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.67 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.62 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.28 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.38 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, four inches
- Bench: 16 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Rasaul Douglas (2017)
- Carlton Davis (2018)
- Coby Bryant (2022)
DL James Ester
Elevator Pitch:
A key contributor from his true freshman year onwards, Ester opted to enter the NFL Draft after five years of service in DeKalb. Ester first earned starting duties in 2020, and would earn all-MAC honors twice (third-team in 2022 and second-team in 2023) before his departure, collecting 121 total tackles, 20 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks, an interception, seven passes defensed, two forced fumbles and a field goal block. His final campaign was his career-best, with 49 tackles, 6.5 TFLs and four sacks.
Draft Projections:
- Not available
Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 293 lbs.
- Arms: 33 inches
- Hands: nine and five-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)
- 40-yard dash: N/A (groin injury)
- 10-yard split: N/A (groin injury)
- 20-yard split: N/A (groin injury)
- Shuttle: 4.76 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.72 seconds
- Vertical jump: 27.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, 11 inches
- Bench: 23 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Cortez Kennedy (1990)
- Roy Philon (2014)
LB DaRon Gilbert
Elevator Pitch:
Gilbert was a starting outside linebacker in 2023 for NIU after transferring in from FCS Lafayette. In his 13 games as a Huskie, Gilbert was the team’s fourth-leading tackler with 51 total tackles, including 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a half-sack. The Detroit native had a sterling career as a starting safety in four years at Lafayette, finishing with 137 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, two interceptions and nine passes defensed.
Draft Projections:
- Not available
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 214 lbs.
- Arms: 34 inches
- Hands: nine and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.72 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.55 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.71 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.45 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.22 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Greg Gilbert (1989)
- Tony Fields (2021)
LB Tyler Jackson
Elevator Pitch:
Jackson was starting linebacker in 2023 after transferring in from FCS Lamar University. Jackson finished as the team’s third-leading tackler with 56 total tackles, including two tackles-for-loss. At Lamar University, Jackson was a starter at linebacker with 142 total tackles and 12 TFLs, winning all-Southland Conference second-team honors for his play in 2022. Jackson also played as a true freshman at Incarnate Word in 2018 before transferring to Lamar in 2019.
Draft Projections:
- Not available
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 231 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and seven-eighth inches
- Hands: nine and three-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.98 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.73 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.63 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.40 seconds
- Vertical jump: 26.5 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, nine inches
- Bench: six reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jerod Fernandez (2018)
- Desmond Johnson (2020)
QB Rocky Lombardi
Elevator Pitch:
Lombardi was a true warrior on the field, having collected six seasons as a starter at the NCAA level between Michigan State and NIU. Lombardi helped led a young pup Huskeis squad go on a last-to-first MAC title run in 2021 upon his arrival, and was the team’s offensive dynamo whenever he was on the field. A true dual-threat QB, Lombardi finished his Huskies career with 5,516 yards, 31 touchdowns and 16 interceptions through the air at a 58.9 percent completion rate, while also accumulating 603 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. He’s even shown the propensity for pooch punting, averaging 41.6 yards on six boots.
Draft Projections:
- Not available
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-three and one-half inches
- Weight: 223 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-eighth inches
- Hands: nine and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.71seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.57 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.47 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.25 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Jordan Love (2020)
- JP Losman (2004)
- Jarrett Brown (2010)
OT Nolan Potter
Elevator Pitch:
Potter is a four-year starter and five-year contributor at the tackle position for the Huskies, playing in every eligible season after redshirting in 2018. His last two seasons have cemented him as one of the better OL prospects to come out of the MAC in recent seasons, earning first-team all-MAC honors in his last three seasons as a starter (2021-23.) Potter could be an attractive pick to pro scouts due to his wealth of starting experience at right tackle (43 starts in 52 appearances) and his potential inside versatility at the next level.
Draft Projections:
- Late Day 3 or Priority Undrafted Free Agent
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-five
- Weight: 200 lbs.
- Arms: 31.625 inches
- Hands: 9.125 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.7 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.69 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.58 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.14 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32.5 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
As a tackle:
- Ronnie Stanley (2016)
- Caleb Benenoch (2016)
- Terrance Steele (2020)
As a guard:
- Royce Newman (2021)
- Cordell Volson (2022)
- Parker Ehringer (2017)
