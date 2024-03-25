2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Central Michigan Chippewas

Central Michigan held their Pro Day on March 12 in front of 27 scouts from the National Football League, with six former players partaking in activities at the university’s Indoor Athletic Center’s turf bay, located kitty-corner from Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Notably, current starting quarterback Bert Emanuel Jr. was part of the workout, tossing passes to Kenny Brewer III, the lone skill position player to take part in the Pro Day.

Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all CMU prospects. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at RAS.football.

WR Kenny Brewer III

Elevator Pitch:

A four-year contributor— mostly on special teams— whose career started at Valparaiso. Finished his CMU career with seven catches for 66 yards.

Draft Projections:

Not available

Measurables (as of Combine)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 193 lbs.

193 lbs. Arms: 31 and three-quarters inches

31 and three-quarters inches Hands: 9 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.91 seconds

4.91 seconds 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds

1.70 seconds 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds

2.75 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.14 seconds

7.14 seconds Vertical jump: 36 inches

36 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, two inches

10 feet, two inches Bench: 16 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Mitchel O’Connor (2018)

Justin Buren (2018)

DL Jacques Bristol

Elevator Pitch:

One of Jim McElwain’s first recruits, Bristol won the starting defensive tackle role halfway through his freshman year in 2019, shared the duty in 2020, then never relinquished it over the next three seasons, with 42 starts in 57 appearances. Led the Chips in both tackles-for-loss (eight) and sacks (four) from the interior in 2023 on 44 total tackles. Finished his CMU career with 144 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13 sacks, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Draft Projections:

Not available; potential camp invite

Measurables (as of Senior Bowl)

Height: five-foot-11

five-foot-11 Weight: 284 lbs.

284 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-eighth inches

32 and one-eighth inches Hands: nine and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

40-yard dash: 5.02 seconds

5.02 seconds 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: 2.85 seconds

2.85 seconds Shuttle: 4.53 seconds

4.53 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.37 seconds

7.37 seconds Vertical jump: 29.5 inches

29.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, one inch

nine feet, one inch Bench: 22 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Scott Vellone (2013)

Dan Klecko (2003)

Taniela Tupou (2018)

IOL Deiyantei Powell-Woods

Elevator Pitch:

Another of McElwain’s first class of recruits, Powell-Woods was a stalwart presence along the interior offensive line at CMU for five seasons, appearing in all 14 games as a true freshman and making 38 career starts in 51 total appearances. Powell-Woods has played both guard positions at an all-MAC level, with second-team honors at right guard last season and third-team honors at left guard in 2022. Powell-Woods gave up zero sacks and eight pressures in 2023, grading as the 35th-best guard out of 200 eligible players per PFF. A guard/tackle versatile prospect who could even check in at center with some teaching thanks to his cerebral and agile style of play.

Draft Projections:

Not available; potential UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 301 lbs.

301 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and five-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.50 seconds

5.50 seconds 10-yard split: 1.75 seconds

1.75 seconds 20-yard split: 3.01 seconds

3.01 seconds Shuttle: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.52 seconds

7.52 seconds Vertical jump: 31 inches

31 inches Broad jump: eight feet, five inches

eight feet, five inches Bench: 21 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Ben Powers (2019)

Connor Bozick (2018)

Joe Thomas (2010)

DL Robi Stuart

Elevator Pitch:

Stuart, a former team captain, played five full seasons in six years, taking advantage of COVID eligibility and a medical redshirt to fill out his career after being a member of John Bonamego’s last recruiting class. Stuart accumulated 39 starts over 56 games, missing only the 2021 season due to an injury sustained prior to the start of the season. Finished CMU career with 113 tackles for 20.5 tackles-for-loss, eight sacks and a forced fumble, earning all-MAC honors twice. Impressively, Stuart was also a six-time all-academic MAC honoree.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 293 lbs.

293 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-eighths inches

32 and three-eighths inches Hands: nine and three-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds

5.22 seconds 10-yard split: 1.84 seconds

1.84 seconds 20-yard split: 3.02 seconds

3.02 seconds Shuttle: 4.65 seconds

4.65 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.81 seconds

7.81 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: nine feet

nine feet Bench: 26 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Cedric Woodard (2000)

Lorenzo Alexander (2005)

Tom Johnson (2005)

P Jake Walrath

Elevator Pitch:

Walrath was a senior graduate transfer from FCS Tarleton State, where he set multiple single-season records left as the program’s second-best punter by average all-time after a four-year career. In his lone campaign at Central, Walrath was one of the top punters in the league, with an average of 43.4 yards per punt (fourth in league), including 15 punts eclipsing the 50-yard mark and 12 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable; potential camp invite

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 198 lbs.

198 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-eighth inches

31 and one-eighth inches Hands: nine and seven-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) 10-yard split: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) 20-yard split: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) Shuttle: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds Three-cone drill: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) Vertical jump: 33.5 inches

33.5 inches Broad jump: nine feet, 10 inches

nine feet, 10 inches Bench: 12 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Mitch Wishnowsky (2019)

Dustin Hopkins (2013)

DE Maurice White

Elevator Pitch:

A transfer from Memphis who calls Detroit home, White was the starter at the defensive end position in 2023 after playing just four games in 2022. White finished with 18 total tackles, five tackles-for-loss and 3.5 sacks this past season. White was second in sacks and third in TFLs (Jacques Bristol led in both categories.)

Draft Projections:

Currently unavailable

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 266 lbs.

266 lbs. Arms: 33 and one-quarter inches

33 and one-quarter inches Hands: 8 and five-eighths inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.9 seconds

4.9 seconds 10-yard split: 1.72 seconds

1.72 seconds 20-yard split: 2.77 seconds

2.77 seconds Shuttle: 4.97 seconds

4.97 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.09 seconds

8.09 seconds Vertical jump: 29 inches

29 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: