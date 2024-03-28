2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Bowling Green Falcons

Bowling Green hosted its Pro Day on March 19th and six former Falcons (five players from 2023 and Cavon Croom who graduated after the 2022 season) suited up once more to try and impress NFL scouts. 2023 was the best season for the program since the 10-win effort in 2015. These six athletes were a big part of that success.
Ever since going winless in 2020, the Falcons program has gradually gotten better, ultimately winning seven games last year. Scott Loeffler had one Falcon drafted last year and Karl Brooks ended up a massive steal for the Green Bay Packers.
Will any of these former Falcons have a Brooks-esque surprise? Perhaps, and they each had their opportunity to make one final push to get onto draft boards.
Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all BGSU prospects. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at RAS.football.
LB Darren Anders
Elevator Pitch:
A stalwart in the Falcons’ defense, Darren Anders had an impressively productive career in his time at Bowling Green. Over the last five years, Anders appeared in 49 games and racked up 361 tackles, 29.5 TFLs, 10 sacks, forced six fumbles, recovered five, and added a pick six. Anders is coming off of a career year after notching 10.5 sacks.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 220 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and seven-eighths inches
- Hands: nine inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.76 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.75 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.35 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.15 seconds
- Vertical jump: 33.5 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
- Bench: N/A (Choice)
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Roman Brown (2019)
- Avery Roberts (2022)
DB Davon Ferguson
Elevator Pitch:
One of the few sixth-year players in college football, Davon Ferguson was an incredibly productive defensive back for not only Bowling Green but also Kansas, where he transferred from. After three years in Kansas and three in Bowling Green, Ferguson ended his career with 215 tackles, 21.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 11 pass breakups, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and recovered one.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-nine
- Weight: 186 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and one-half inches
- Hands: eight and one-half inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.62 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.63 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.50 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.06 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet and five-eight inches
- Bench: 17 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- DaWan Hunte (2018)
- Brad Muhammed (2018)
WR Odieu Hiliare
Elevator Pitch:
After starring at Alabama A&M, Odieu Hiliare made the transition to Bowling Green prior to the 2022 season. As a Falcon, Hiliare was a big-play threat and converted a number of big plays. In two years, Hiliare recorded 1,279 yards and 10 touchdowns off of 103 receptions for a career average of 12.4 yards per catch.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 182 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9 and three-quarters inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.58 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.38 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.21 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, one-quarter inches
- Bench: 13 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Bian Blades (1988)
- Diontae Johnson (2019)
WR Austin Osborne
Elevator Pitch:
Austin Osborne transferred to Bowling Green after two years at Washington and broke out in 2021, leading the team in receiving. He put up a pair of productive seasons with an injury-shortened season sandwiched between. He ended up with 871 yards and two touchdowns for the Falcons in 29 games.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-one
- Weight: 202 lbs.
- Arms: 30 and one-half inches
- Hands: eight and three-quarters inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.70 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.70 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.40 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.10 seconds
- Vertical jump: 31 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
- Bench: 22 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- David Saunders (1999)
- Guy Liggins (1988)
OT Kameren Stewart
Elevator Pitch:
After 29 games at Coastal Carolina, Kameren Stewart transferred to Bowling Green to be the Falcons’ left tackle. In 2022, Stewart appeared in 12 games with nine starts. Last year, he started all 13 games and ended up with a total of 1,238 snaps played.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-four and five-eights
- Weight: 298 lbs.
- Arms: 312 and three-eights inches
- Hands: 9 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: N/A
- 10-yard split: N/A
- 20-yard split: N/A
- Shuttle: N/A
- Three-cone drill: N/A
- Vertical jump: 19 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: N/A
- Bench: 13 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Mark Prins (1989)
- Raleigh Roundtree (1997)
