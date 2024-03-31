2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Western Michigan Broncos

Next in line for our Prospect Report is the Western Michigan Broncos.

On March 11th, the Broncos played host to 23 teams and over 50 scouts, and over half of a dozen former players worked out to make their NFL Draft dreams come true.

Lance Taylor’s first season at the helm was not quite up to what the WMU faithful wanted, but they showed promise for 2024 and beyond. With seven athletes working out— including a probable second-round talent shooting up draft boards— the talent was there for the Broncos.

Last year, Zaire Barnes was the lone Western Michigan alumnus to get drafted. This year will likely mark the first time since 1971-1974 that at least one Bronco gets drafted in four consecutive years.

Below are the raw numbers and Relative Athletic Scores for all WMU prospects. All RAS cards are courtesy of Kent Lee Platte, with express written permission, and can be found at RAS.football.

DT Marshawn Kneeland

Elevator Pitch:

A four-year starter for the Broncos, Marshawn Kneeland was a very productive member of the WMU defense. Over the last four years, Kneeland racked up 149 tackles, 28 TFLs, and 12.5 sacks. He also added a trio of forced fumbles and pass breakups. He earned Second-Team All-MAC honors and was one of two MAC representatives to the Senior Bowl.

You can read up more on Kneeland in our previous individual profiles from the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 267 lbs.

267 lbs. Arms: 34 and one-half inches

34 and one-half inches Hands: nine and one-eight inches

Skill Drills (as of Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.75 seconds

4.75 seconds 10-yard split: 1.65 seconds

1.65 seconds 20-yard split: 2.77 seconds

2.77 seconds Shuttle: 4.18 seconds

4.18 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

7.02 seconds Vertical jump: 33 and one-half inches

33 and one-half inches Broad jump: nine feet, eleven inches

nine feet, eleven inches Bench: 21 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Henry Melton (2009)

Danny Noonan (1987)

CB Keni-H Lovely

Elevator Pitch:

Over the last two years, Keni-H Lovely has been a familiar face in the WMU secondary. He logged 96 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, a sack, six interceptions (one pick-six), seven pass breakups, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in just the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 182 lbs.

182 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-half inches

30 and one-half inches Hands: eight and seven-eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

4.39 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.50 seconds

2.50 seconds Shuttle: 4.26 seconds

4.26 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.98 seconds

6.98 seconds Vertical jump: 38 and one-half inches

38 and one-half inches Broad jump: ten feet, three inches

ten feet, three inches Bench: 13 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

John Green (2017)

Tre Brown (2021)

LB Nate Norris

Elevator Pitch:

Nate Norris was only a Bronco for one season. He amassed 62 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, a sack, a forced fumble, and a pass breakup in his only year in Kalamazoo. Before the 2023 season, Norris transferred to WMU from Leheigh Mountain, where he was a four-year starter and accounted for 194 tackles in 41 games.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 220 lbs.

220 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-quarter inches

30 and one-quarter inches Hands: eight and one-half inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

4.68 seconds 10-yard split: 1.68 seconds

1.68 seconds 20-yard split: 2.66 seconds

2.66 seconds Shuttle: 4.44 seconds

4.44 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.15 seconds

7.15 seconds Vertical jump: 39 and one-half inches

39 and one-half inches Broad jump: ten feet, seven inches

ten feet, seven inches Bench: 31 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Dean King (2016)

Kinnon Tatum (1997)

TE Austin Hence

Elevator Pitch:

Austin Hence was been at the collegiate level since 2016. 2023 was Hence’s first full-healthy season at WMU. In 12 games, Hence recorded 269 yards and three touchdowns off of 25 receptions. He did miss each of the two previous seasons due to injury. He transferred in from Mercyhurst Unviversity after not playing in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the three years prior, Hence accounted for 818 yards and four touchdowns. He redshirted in 2016.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 229 lbs.

229 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-fourth inches

32 and three-fourth inches Hands: nine and three-eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.76 seconds

4.76 seconds 10-yard split: 1.66 seconds

1.66 seconds 20-yard split: 2.68 seconds

2.68 seconds Shuttle: 4.48 seconds

4.48 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.18 seconds

7.18 seconds Vertical jump: 35 and one-half inches

35 and one-half inches Broad jump: ten feet, two inches

ten feet, two inches Bench: 15 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

David Jones (1991)

Joshua Perkins (2016)

WR Leroy Thomas

Elevator Pitch:

Another transfer portal addition, Leroy Thomas ended up as the second-leading receiver for the Broncos with 389 yards and a pair of touchdowns off of 35 receptions. Prior to WMU, Thomas spent four years at VMI where he amassed 1,719 yards and eight touchdowns.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-ten

five-foot-ten Weight: 180 lbs.

180 lbs. Arms: 30 and one-half inches

30 and one-half inches Hands: eight and three-eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.77 seconds

4.77 seconds 10-yard split: 1.67 seconds

1.67 seconds 20-yard split: 2.65 seconds

2.65 seconds Shuttle: 4.20 seconds

4.20 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.91 seconds

6.91 seconds Vertical jump: 33 inches

33 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

nine feet, five inches Bench: 22 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Toderick Malone (1996)

Aaron Bailey (1994)

OG Trevor Campbelll

Elevator Pitch:

Patience paid off for Trevor Campbell. Campbell was with the Broncos for seven years and only appeared in one game in his first four seasons. In 2021, Cambell got his chance and played in six games before suiting up for 10 games in 2022. Last year, he was one of the Broncos’ starting guards for 10 games.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 306 lbs.

306 lbs. Arms: 31 and five-eighths inches

31 and five-eighths inches Hands: eight and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.59 seconds

5.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.98 seconds

1.98 seconds 20-yard split: 3.08 seconds

3.08 seconds Shuttle: 5.03 seconds

5.03 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.26 seconds

8.26 seconds Vertical jump: 23 inches

23 inches Broad jump: eight feet, two inches

eight feet, two inches Bench: 21 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Deon Sheppard (2019)

Lavonte Hights (2018)

OG Michael Shanahan

Elevator Pitch:

Few Broncos are as well-traveled as Michael Shanahan. Initially, the guard played a pair of seasons at UT-Martin where he racked up First-Team All-OVC honors in 2021 while starting all 20 games. Then, he transferred to Texas Tech before making the move to Western Michigan for the 2023 season. As a Bronco, Shanahan appeared in all 12 games and started 10.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 337 lbs.

337 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-quarter inches

32 and three-quarter inches Hands: nine and five-eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.67 seconds

5.67 seconds 10-yard split: 2.00 seconds

2.00 seconds 20-yard split: 3.22 seconds

3.22 seconds Shuttle: 5.15 seconds

5.15 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.37 seconds

8.37 seconds Vertical jump: 24 and one-half inches

24 and one-half inches Broad jump: seven feet, eleven inches

seven feet, eleven inches Bench: 21 reps at 225

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: