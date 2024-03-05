MAC releases 2024 football schedule

Our anticipated slate of MACtion in 2024 is officially set.

On Tuesday morning, the Mid-American Conference became the final of the nine full FBS conferences to release its 2024 football schedule.

This marks the first year of a division-less MAC since 1996. On Nov. 30, conference commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher revealed the league’s plan to scrap divisions in favor of a pod system. In 2024, the MAC will operate with four separate pods, guaranteeing round-robin matchups between the teams of each pod:

Akron, Buffalo Kent State

Ball State, Miami (OH), Ohio

Bowling Green, Northern Illinois, Toledo

Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan

It is currently unknown how the pod system will sustain with the upcoming addition of UMass, which joins for the 2025 football season.

Without pods, the 2024 MAC Championship Game at Ford Field will feature the two teams with the best conference record, as opposed to the traditional MAC East champion vs. MAC West champion format. The 2024 title game is set for Saturday, Dec. 7.

Additionally, we are treated to the return of midweek MACtion, where the conference takes center stage of the college football universe on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. The 17 midweek games commence Tuesday, Nov. 5 and continue through Tuesday, Nov. 26 — covering the final four weeks of the regular season as usual. Midweek MACtion is typically broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and CBS Sports Network.

2024 MAC Football Schedule Week Saturday Date Akron Ball State Bowling Green Buffalo Central Michigan Eastern Michigan Kent State Miami (OH) Northern Illinois Ohio Toledo Western Michigan Week Saturday Date Akron Ball State Bowling Green Buffalo Central Michigan Eastern Michigan Kent State Miami (OH) Northern Illinois Ohio Toledo Western Michigan 1 Sat, Aug. 31 at Ohio State* BYE vs. Fordham (FCS) [Thu]* vs. Lafayette (FCS) [Thu]* vs. CCSU (FCS)* at UMass* at Pittsburgh* at Northwestern* vs. Western Illinois (FCS)* at Syracuse* vs. Duquesne (FCS) [Thu]* at Wisconsin* 2 Sat, Sep. 7 at Rutgers* vs. Missouri State (FCS)* at Penn State* at Missouri* at FIU* at Washington* vs. St. Francis (FCS)* BYE at Notre Dame* vs. South Alabama* vs. UMass* at Ohio State* 3 Sat, Sep. 14 vs. Colgate (FCS)* at Miami (FL)* BYE vs. UMass* at Illinois* vs. Jacksonville State* at Tennessee* vs. Cincinnati* BYE vs. Morgan State (FCS)* at Mississippi State* vs. B-CU (FCS)* 4 Sat, Sep. 21 at South Carolina* at Central Michigan at Texas A&M* at Northern Illinois vs. Ball State vs. St. Francis (FCS)* at Penn State* at Notre Dame* vs. Buffalo at Kentucky* at WKU* BYE 5 Sat, Sep. 28 at Ohio at James Madison* vs. Old Dominion* at UConn* vs. San Diego State* at Kent State vs. Eastern Michigan vs. UMass* at NC State* vs. Akron BYE at Marshall* 6 Sat, Oct. 5 vs. Bowling Green vs. Western Michigan at Akron BYE BYE BYE BYE at Toledo vs. UMass* BYE vs. Miami (OH) at Ball State 7 Sat, Oct. 12 at Western Michigan at Kent State vs. Northern Illinois vs. Toledo vs. Ohio vs. Miami (OH) vs. Ball State at Eastern Michigan at Bowling Green at Central Michigan at Buffalo vs. Akron 8 Sat, Oct. 19 BYE at Vanderbilt* vs. Kent State vs. Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan at Bowling Green vs. Ohio vs. Toledo at Miami (OH) at Northern Illinois at Buffalo 9 Sat, Oct. 26 vs. Eastern Michigan vs. Northern Illinois at Toledo at Ohio at Miami (OH) at Akron at Western Michigan vs. Central Michigan at Ball State vs. Buffalo vs. Bowling Green vs. Kent State 10 Sat, Nov. 2 vs. Buffalo BYE BYE at Akron BYE vs. Toledo BYE BYE BYE BYE at Eastern Michigan BYE 11 Sat, Nov. 9 BYE vs. Miami (OH) [Tue] at Central Michigan [Tue] BYE vs. Bowling Green [Tue] BYE vs. Ohio [Wed] at Ball State [Tue] at Western Michigan [Wed] at Kent State [Wed] BYE vs. Northern Illinois [Wed] 12 Sat, Nov. 16 at Northern Illinois [Wed] at Buffalo [Tue] vs. Western Michigan [Tue] vs. Ball State [Tue] at Toledo [Tue] at Ohio [Wed] at Miami (OH) [Wed] vs. Kent State [Wed] vs. Akron [Wed] vs. Eastern Michigan [Wed] vs. Central Michigan [Tue] at Bowling Green [Tue] 13 Sat, Nov. 23 at Kent State [Tue] vs. Bowling Green at Ball State at Eastern Michigan [Wed] vs. Western Michigan [Tue] vs. Buffalo [Wed] vs. Akron [Tue] vs. Northern Illinois [Tue] at Miami (OH) [Tue] at Toledo [Wed] vs. Ohio [Wed] at Central Michigan [Tue] 14 Sat, Nov. 30 vs. Toledo [Tue] at Ohio [Fri] vs. Miami (OH) [Fri] vs. Kent State [Tue] at Northern Illinois at Western Michigan at Buffalo [Tue] at Bowling Green [Fri] vs. Central Michigan vs. Ball State [Fri] at Akron [Tue] vs. Eastern Michigan 15 Sat, Dec. 7 MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game MAC Championship Game

Midweek MACtion schedule

Week 11

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Miami (OH) at Ball State

Tuesday, Nov. 5 — Bowling Green at Central Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Ohio at Kent State

Wednesday, Nov. 6 — Northern Illinois at Western Michigan

Week 12

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Ball State at Buffalo

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Western Michigan at Bowling Green

Tuesday, Nov. 12 — Central Michigan at Toledo

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Akron at Northern Illinois

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Eastern Michigan at Ohio

Wednesday, Nov. 13 — Kent State at Miami (OH)

Week 13

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Akron at Kent State

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Western Michigan at Central Michigan

Tuesday, Nov. 19 — Northern Illinois at Miami (OH)

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Buffalo at Eastern Michigan

Wednesday, Nov. 20 — Ohio at Toledo

Week 14

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Toledo at Akron

Tuesday, Nov. 26 — Kent State at Buffalo

MAC rivalry and trophy games

Anniversary Award — Kent State at Bowling Green — Saturday, Oct. 19

Battle of the Bricks — Ohio at Miami (OH) — Saturday, Oct. 19

Battle of I-75 — Bowling Green at Toledo — Saturday, Oct. 26

Bronze Stalk — Northern Illinois at Ball State — Saturday, Oct. 26

Red Bird Rivalry — Ball State at Miami (OH) — Tuesday, Nov. 5

Wagon Wheel — Akron at Kent State — Tuesday, Nov. 19

Battle for the Cannon — Western Michigan at Central Michigan — Tuesday, Nov. 19

Schedule notes and trivia