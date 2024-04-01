2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Toledo Rockets

On March 19, the Toledo Rockets held its Pro Day in front of every NFL team and over 50 scouts. On the day, nine former Rockets worked out for the chance to further their football careers.

Quinyon Mitchell, the presumptive crown jewel of the Toledo draft class, did not participate, citing his prior successes throughout the draft evaluation period.

“I feel like I accomplished everything I needed to at the Senior Bowl (Feb. 3) and the Combine,” Mitchell said via press release. “I’m here to support my teammates. I feel like it was a great day for them.”

Considering he had perhaps the best Senior Bowl workout and Scouting Combine performance for his position group, not much was left to prove for the corner to likely be the highest Rocket drafted since 1993 (Dan Williams, 11th overall to the Denver Broncos).

CB Quinyon Mitchell

Elevator Pitch:

Bursting onto the scene with a four-interception, two-pick-six game in 2022, Mitchell finished his Toledo career with 123 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, a sack, six interceptions, two touchdowns, a forced fumble, and 45 pass breakups. He’s regarded as one of the top corners in the draft class. He’s the first Toledo player to be named an All-American by all five selection organizations in his career.

You can read up more on Mitchell with our individual profiles from the Senior Bowl and the Combine.

Draft Projections:

Measurables (as of Combine)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 195 lbs.

195 lbs. Arms: 31 inches

31 inches Hands: 9 and one-fourth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)

40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds

4.33 seconds 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

1.54 seconds 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds

2.53 seconds Shuttle: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) Three-cone drill: N/A (choice)

N/A (choice) Vertical jump: 38 inches

38 inches Broad jump: 10 feet

10 feet Bench: 20 at 225 lbs

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Ka’Dar Hollman (2019)

Greg Newsom (2021)

SAF Nate Bauer

Elevator Pitch:

Few college football players have more experience than Nate Bauer. In his six years with the program, Bauer appeared in 60 games including at least 12 games in four years. He was a two-time Second-Team All-MAC selection at safety and amassed 245 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eleven

five-foot-eleven Weight: 198 lbs.

198 lbs. Arms: 29 and five-eight inches

29 and five-eight inches Hands: 9 inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds

4.59 seconds 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds

1.56 seconds 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds

2.60 seconds Shuttle: 4.21 seconds

4.21 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.84 seconds

6.84 seconds Vertical jump: 34 inches

34 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

eight feet, seven inches Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Chris Hope (2002)

Gaje Ferguson (2019)

DT Judge Culpepper

Elevator Pitch:

After three years at Penn State, Judge Culpepper transferred to Toledo and built up a solid career. Over the last four years, Culpepper appeared in 41 games for the Rockets and tallied 125 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He was a first-team All-MAC selection last year despite fighting and recovering from testicular cancer.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 290 lbs.

290 lbs. Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches

31 and one-quarter inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds

5.15 seconds 10-yard split: 1.82 seconds

1.82 seconds 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds

3.00 seconds Shuttle: 4.56 seconds

4.56 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds

7.43 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: N/A

N/A Bench: 28 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Marcus Jones (1996)

Brandon Whiting (1996)

LB Dallas Gant

Elevator Pitch:

Another Big Ten-to-Toledo transfer, Dallas Gant spent his first four years of collegiate football at Ohio State. Gant’s time in Toledo was incredibly productive. In just two years, Gant logged an impressive 233 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, a sack, an interception, eight pass breakups, and forced three fumbles.

Draft Projections:

Pro Football Focus: #252 overall (potential seventh-round prospect or priority free agent)

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 228 lbs.

228 lbs. Arms: 33 and three-eight inches

33 and three-eight inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

4.68 seconds 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds

1.63 seconds 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds

2.69 seconds Shuttle: 4.50 seconds

4.50 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds

7.43 seconds Vertical jump: 35 inches

35 inches Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches

10 feet, six inches Bench: 17 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Kadofi Wright (2022)

Jacob Phillips (2020)

WR Devin Maddox

Elevator Pitch:

Over the last five years, Devin Maddox has been a playmaker for the Rockets. He started off his career primarily as a return specialist. Over the span of his career, Maddox returned 43 punts for 337 yards. As a receiver, Maddox hauled in 125 passes for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-seven

five-foot-seven Weight: 157 lbs.

157 lbs. Arms: 28 and five-eight inches

28 and five-eight inches Hands: eight and five-eight inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds

4.49 seconds 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

1.53 seconds 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds

2.60 seconds Shuttle: 4.15 seconds

4.15 seconds Three-cone drill: 6.82 seconds

6.82 seconds Vertical jump: 38 and one-haf inches

38 and one-haf inches Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches

10 feet, five inches Bench: N/A

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Tyrain Taylor (2017)

J.J. Birden (1988)

CB Chris McDonald, Jr.

Elevator Pitch:

Chris McDonald was a stalwart on the Toledo defense over the last few years. In his five years, McDonald played in 57 games with 40 starts and intercepted five passes with two pick-sixes. Additionally, he recorded 141 tackles, three TFLs, 37 pass breakups, and he forced a fumble.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: five-foot-eight

five-foot-eight Weight: 189 lbs.

189 lbs. Arms: 29 and three-eight inches

29 and three-eight inches Hands: eight and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds

4.45 seconds 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

1.58 seconds 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds

2.53 seconds Shuttle: 4.41 seconds

4.41 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds

7.20 seconds Vertical jump: 32 and one-haf inches

32 and one-haf inches Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches

nine feet, seven inches Bench: 17 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Nate Odomes (1987)

Cody Riggs (2016)

OL David Nwaogwugwu

Elevator Pitch:

The third time was the charm for David Nwaogwugwu. He came to Toledo after spending some time initially with Temple and then with Rutgers. With the Rockets, Nwaogwugwu was the starting right tackle all 13 games and helped pave the way for the MAC’s top offense. Before Toledo, he appeared in 12 games across five seasons.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-four

six-foot-four Weight: 293 lbs.

293 lbs. Arms: 33 and five-eight inches

33 and five-eight inches Hands: 9 and three-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds

5.22 seconds 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds

1.81 seconds 20-yard split: 2.99 seconds

2.99 seconds Shuttle: 4.90 seconds

4.90 seconds Three-cone drill: 8.08 seconds

8.08 seconds Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Broad jump: nine feet, two inches

nine feet, two inches Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Scott Conover (1991)

Barrett Brooks (1995)

OL Devan Rogers

Elevator Pitch:

For the first four years of his career, Devan Rogers was actually a defensive tackle for the Rockets. He logged 53 tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks. During the 2022 season, he made the switch to center where he was the Rockets’ starter over his last 24 games.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot

six-foot Weight: 278 lbs.

278 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-quarters inches

32 and three-quarters inches Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds

5.28 seconds 10-yard split: 1.90 seconds

1.90 seconds 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds

3.00 seconds Shuttle: 4.84 seconds

4.84 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.81 seconds

7.81 seconds Vertical jump: 27 inches

27 inches Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches

eight feet, seven inches Bench: 23 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Randy Martinez (2012)

Jack Allen (2016)

OL Nick Rosi

Elevator Pitch:

Another grizzled vertan on the 2023 Toledo offensive line, Nick Rosi departs with a wealth of experience. After redshirting his freshman year, Rosi earned Freshman All-American honors in 2019, earned third-team All-MAC honors in 2020, and first-team All-MAC honors in each of the last two seasons.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-three

six-foot-three Weight: 294 lbs.

294 lbs. Arms: 32 and three-quarters inches

32 and three-quarters inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds

5.19 seconds 10-yard split: 1.87 seconds

1.87 seconds 20-yard split: 3.03 seconds

3.03 seconds Shuttle: 4.52 seconds

4.52 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.44 seconds

7.44 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: nine feet, two inches

nine feet, two inches Bench: 22 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons:

Leon Searcy (1992)

Lonnie Gilber (1998)

EDGE Terrance Taylor

Elevator Pitch:

In his six years as a member of the Rockets’ defense, Terrance Taylor appeared in 60 games despite missing most of 2022 due to injury. He was a regular part of the defensive line rotation and logged a total of 123 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.

Draft Projections:

UDFA

Measurables (as of Pro Day)

Height: six-foot-two

six-foot-two Weight: 232 lbs.

232 lbs. Arms: 32 and one-half inches

32 and one-half inches Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches

Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)

40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds

4.81 seconds 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds

1.64 seconds 20-yard split: 2.78 seconds

2.78 seconds Shuttle: 4.78 seconds

4.78 seconds Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds

7.56 seconds Vertical jump: 30 inches

30 inches Broad jump: nine feet, five inches

nine feet, five inches Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.

Relative Athletic Score:

RAS Comparisons: