2024 NFL Draft Prospect Report: Toledo Rockets

On March 19, the Toledo Rockets held its Pro Day in front of every NFL team and over 50 scouts. On the day, nine former Rockets worked out for the chance to further their football careers.
Quinyon Mitchell, the presumptive crown jewel of the Toledo draft class, did not participate, citing his prior successes throughout the draft evaluation period.
“I feel like I accomplished everything I needed to at the Senior Bowl (Feb. 3) and the Combine,” Mitchell said via press release. “I’m here to support my teammates. I feel like it was a great day for them.”
Considering he had perhaps the best Senior Bowl workout and Scouting Combine performance for his position group, not much was left to prove for the corner to likely be the highest Rocket drafted since 1993 (Dan Williams, 11th overall to the Denver Broncos).
CB Quinyon Mitchell
Elevator Pitch:
Bursting onto the scene with a four-interception, two-pick-six game in 2022, Mitchell finished his Toledo career with 123 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, a sack, six interceptions, two touchdowns, a forced fumble, and 45 pass breakups. He’s regarded as one of the top corners in the draft class. He’s the first Toledo player to be named an All-American by all five selection organizations in his career.
You can read up more on Mitchell with our individual profiles from the Senior Bowl and the Combine.
Draft Projections:
- NFL’s Lance Zierlein: 6.47 prospect score (good starter within two years)
- NFL Next Gen Grade: 90 (elite prospect)
- The Draft Network’s Damian Parson: Round 1
- Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings: “Top 20” prospect
- ESPN Insider Big Board: 12th overall prospect, first cornerback
- ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.: 15th overall prospect, first cornerback
Measurables (as of Combine)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 195 lbs.
- Arms: 31 inches
- Hands: 9 and one-fourth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Combine)
- 40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds
- Shuttle: N/A (choice)
- Three-cone drill: N/A (choice)
- Vertical jump: 38 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet
- Bench: 20 at 225 lbs
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Ka’Dar Hollman (2019)
- Greg Newsom (2021)
SAF Nate Bauer
Elevator Pitch:
Few college football players have more experience than Nate Bauer. In his six years with the program, Bauer appeared in 60 games including at least 12 games in four years. He was a two-time Second-Team All-MAC selection at safety and amassed 245 tackles, 16.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 pass breakups, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eleven
- Weight: 198 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and five-eight inches
- Hands: 9 inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.59 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.56 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.21 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.84 seconds
- Vertical jump: 34 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches
- Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Chris Hope (2002)
- Gaje Ferguson (2019)
DT Judge Culpepper
Elevator Pitch:
After three years at Penn State, Judge Culpepper transferred to Toledo and built up a solid career. Over the last four years, Culpepper appeared in 41 games for the Rockets and tallied 125 tackles, 18.5 TFLs, 13 sacks, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. He was a first-team All-MAC selection last year despite fighting and recovering from testicular cancer.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-three
- Weight: 290 lbs.
- Arms: 31 and one-quarter inches
- Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.15 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.82 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.56 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: N/A
- Bench: 28 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Marcus Jones (1996)
- Brandon Whiting (1996)
LB Dallas Gant
Elevator Pitch:
Another Big Ten-to-Toledo transfer, Dallas Gant spent his first four years of collegiate football at Ohio State. Gant’s time in Toledo was incredibly productive. In just two years, Gant logged an impressive 233 tackles, 14.5 TFLs, a sack, an interception, eight pass breakups, and forced three fumbles.
Draft Projections:
- Pro Football Focus: #252 overall (potential seventh-round prospect or priority free agent)
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 228 lbs.
- Arms: 33 and three-eight inches
- Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.63 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.69 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.50 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.43 seconds
- Vertical jump: 35 inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, six inches
- Bench: 17 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Kadofi Wright (2022)
- Jacob Phillips (2020)
WR Devin Maddox
Elevator Pitch:
Over the last five years, Devin Maddox has been a playmaker for the Rockets. He started off his career primarily as a return specialist. Over the span of his career, Maddox returned 43 punts for 337 yards. As a receiver, Maddox hauled in 125 passes for 1,560 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-seven
- Weight: 157 lbs.
- Arms: 28 and five-eight inches
- Hands: eight and five-eight inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.53 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.60 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.15 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 6.82 seconds
- Vertical jump: 38 and one-haf inches
- Broad jump: 10 feet, five inches
- Bench: N/A
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Tyrain Taylor (2017)
- J.J. Birden (1988)
CB Chris McDonald, Jr.
Elevator Pitch:
Chris McDonald was a stalwart on the Toledo defense over the last few years. In his five years, McDonald played in 57 games with 40 starts and intercepted five passes with two pick-sixes. Additionally, he recorded 141 tackles, three TFLs, 37 pass breakups, and he forced a fumble.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: five-foot-eight
- Weight: 189 lbs.
- Arms: 29 and three-eight inches
- Hands: eight and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.45 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.58 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.53 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.41 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.20 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 and one-haf inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, seven inches
- Bench: 17 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Nate Odomes (1987)
- Cody Riggs (2016)
OL David Nwaogwugwu
Elevator Pitch:
The third time was the charm for David Nwaogwugwu. He came to Toledo after spending some time initially with Temple and then with Rutgers. With the Rockets, Nwaogwugwu was the starting right tackle all 13 games and helped pave the way for the MAC’s top offense. Before Toledo, he appeared in 12 games across five seasons.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-four
- Weight: 293 lbs.
- Arms: 33 and five-eight inches
- Hands: 9 and three-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.22 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.99 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.90 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 8.08 seconds
- Vertical jump: 32 and one-half inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
- Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Scott Conover (1991)
- Barrett Brooks (1995)
OL Devan Rogers
Elevator Pitch:
For the first four years of his career, Devan Rogers was actually a defensive tackle for the Rockets. He logged 53 tackles, three TFLs, and two sacks. During the 2022 season, he made the switch to center where he was the Rockets’ starter over his last 24 games.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot
- Weight: 278 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and three-quarters inches
- Hands: 10 and one-eighth inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.28 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.90 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.00 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.84 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.81 seconds
- Vertical jump: 27 inches
- Broad jump: eight feet, seven inches
- Bench: 23 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Randy Martinez (2012)
- Jack Allen (2016)
OL Nick Rosi
Elevator Pitch:
Another grizzled vertan on the 2023 Toledo offensive line, Nick Rosi departs with a wealth of experience. After redshirting his freshman year, Rosi earned Freshman All-American honors in 2019, earned third-team All-MAC honors in 2020, and first-team All-MAC honors in each of the last two seasons.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-three
- Weight: 294 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and three-quarters inches
- Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 5.19 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.87 seconds
- 20-yard split: 3.03 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.52 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.44 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, two inches
- Bench: 22 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Leon Searcy (1992)
- Lonnie Gilber (1998)
EDGE Terrance Taylor
Elevator Pitch:
In his six years as a member of the Rockets’ defense, Terrance Taylor appeared in 60 games despite missing most of 2022 due to injury. He was a regular part of the defensive line rotation and logged a total of 123 tackles, 28 TFLs, 13.5 sacks, four pass breakups, and five forced fumbles.
Draft Projections:
- UDFA
Measurables (as of Pro Day)
- Height: six-foot-two
- Weight: 232 lbs.
- Arms: 32 and one-half inches
- Hands: 9 and one-quarter inches
Skill Drills (numbers from Pro Day)
- 40-yard dash: 4.81 seconds
- 10-yard split: 1.64 seconds
- 20-yard split: 2.78 seconds
- Shuttle: 4.78 seconds
- Three-cone drill: 7.56 seconds
- Vertical jump: 30 inches
- Broad jump: nine feet, five inches
- Bench: 20 reps at 225 lbs.
Relative Athletic Score:
RAS Comparisons:
- Traver Jung (2018)
- Adam Konar (2015)
Loading comments...