Belt’s Beer Garden: Perennial Powerhouse

Located in St. Louis, Missouri, Perennial Artisan Ales has been brewing up small batches since the later stages of 2011. One of my first beer write ups was actually on their Saison de Lis all the way back in 2015.

They have since expanded…both to a second taproom in nearby Webster Groves, Missouri and in their brews. From three year-round beers to eight mainstays (Saison de Lis is STILL on that list!!). And from a primarily Belgian focus to an all-encompassing portfolio of beer styles.

Nowadays they are known for their amazing Abraxas, an imperial stout with ancho chilis, cacao nibs, cinnamon, and vanilla - which is hard to get your hands on! So, sadly, I don’t have that to showcase today.

Instead, I have one of their new creations - Around, But Gone. This West Coast IPA was brewed with Amarillo, Cascade, and Citra hops and features a grist backing of 2-Row and CaraPils malt. It has a solid 6.5% ABV and a four-pack of 16-ounce cans costs just $12.

It poured a bright golden straw color with a little bit of haze to it that turned it slightly opaque. Almost no head appeared, with only half a finger of pure white foam settling atop the brew. The small bubbles almost instantly faded down to a razor thin ring around the edge of the glass, with a single clumping of foam sitting in the middle of the liquid.

On the nose Around, But Gone featured a nice bouquet of hoppy aromas. There were some tropical and fruity characteristics, a blend of floral notes, and even a hint of resinous pine. Of those tropical notes, it was melon, papaya, and orange peel that led the way with a dash of acidic pineapple sitting underneath.

My first sip began with a nice flash of carbonation that tingled its way across my taste buds - preparing them from the hop assault that was about to take place.

A slightly sticky resinous feeling began to appear early on, coating my tongue with a sweet, pithy orange flavor. Joining the citrus were juicy papaya and melon, with the honeydew bringing some light dankness.

Midway through, there was a tingle of hoppy bitterness and those floral aspects began to creep forward. Between them and the juicy fruits, the bitterness was quite limited and didn’t last long.

The pineapple waited until the very end to appear. As everything began to wind down, it peeked through - joining the original orange rind as the last flavors standing.

This latest beer from Perennial is crisp and clean with a solid finish. It’s got a light body and thinner mouthfeel. There are no long lasting sticky flavors but there is a lingering dryness that can build up between sips.

It’s a very crushable West Coast IPA that could be an all day sipper - even at 6.5% ABV! Hopefully Around, But Gone doesn’t disappear too soon!