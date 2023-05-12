Belt’s Beer Garden: Run L.O.L.A. Run

Hailing from Orange Park, Florida - a southern suburb of Jacksonville, in the northeastern part of the state - Culture Collective Brewing Co. opened their doors back in 2019.

Other than that, sadly there is not a whole lot of information about the brewery online. So I can’t tell you too much about them…other than they were one of the top 50 Nano Breweries in the US on Untappd. That endorsement alone was enough for me to try their best-selling beer, L.O.L.A, when I saw a few cans of it up for sale.

L.O.L.A (Left on Loring Ave.) is a hazy IPA that’s dry-hopped with insane amounts of Amarillo, Citra, and Vic Secret hops. It features a 6.56% ABV and one 16-ounce can cost around $7.50.

Pouring a deep murky straw color, L.O.L.A never had much head appear. Less than a finger of eggshell white foam built up and quickly fizzled down into a thin ring around the edge of the glass.

The aroma was soft and balanced with a nice combination of bready and tropical notes. The yeast and hops offered up tropical fruit notes of papaya, tangerine, and berries while the grains added some flaked wheat and oats for a cereal-esque backing. Some light honeydew notes could also be picked up.

It began with a soft and creamy mouthfeel that briefly stalled the flavors. However, the hops quickly found a way to bypass the creaminess and begin their assault. A bitter twinge led things off before the tropical fruit notes slowly started appearing.

Guava, papaya, and tangerine led the way but were quickly joined by an herbal and grassy resin.

The grist remained mostly hidden in the taste, although you could pick up a hint of breadiness every so often.

Towards the back end, there is a light black pepper spice and a final pop of citrus and some orange and pithy grapefruit finish off the sip.

L.O.L.A finishes somewhat cleanly. Sticking around is the citrus rind bitterness and a slightly dry feeling but both aren’t overwhelming and fade away after just a few moments.

Overall, it’s a solid hazy IPA but doesn’t have any qualities that differentiate itself from the others out there.