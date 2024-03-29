Belt’s Beer Garden: Y’ALL of Fame

Prairie Artisan Ales is one of the best breweries in the state of Oklahoma. The brewery hails from Krebs but their taproom is located about two hours, and 130 miles, away in Oklahoma City.

They are mostly known for their sour and barrel-aged beers but today I have one of their year-round IPAs, Y’ALL.

This hazy IPA was brewed with the best combination of hops - Citra and Mosaic - and has a decent 6% ABV. I was able to snag a 12-ounce can for $5 but I’m sure you can get six packs and individual cans cheaper in the Sooner State.

Y’ALL poured a bright golden straw color with just over a finger of pure white head topping it off. The foam was pretty dense and lasted a few minutes before dissipating down into a thin ring around the edge of the glass. As it did so, there was some nice lacing left behind, coating nearly the entirety of my glass with a layer of bubbles.

The nose was super tropical with massive fruit notes. It was dripping with juicy qualities, with oranges being the most prevalent but there were also big notes of melon, mango, and guava. Outside of the fruit, there wasn’t much to the aroma, as it was rather light. The grist did offer up hints of flaked wheat and oats but, for the most part, it was a very fruit forward smell.

Each sip was rather light and slightly watery, making it easy to go back time and time again. There’s a bit of carbonation early on that woke up my taste buds…but it was such a subtle beer that there wasn’t too much to it and they just kept waiting for more flavors to arrive.

Some thin oranges peeked out early on and were joined by a bit of cantaloupe and mango before quickly retreating. A bit of a pithy citrus peel flavor added some low bitterness to the brew around the midway point. Finally, it ended with a slightly grainy flavor of biscuits and malt.

The finish was mostly clean. It was a bit sticky and dry from the citrus rind and that breadiness lingered on for a few moments as well.

It’s honestly like watered down orange juice. Not that that’s a bad flavor but it certainly was not what I was expecting from a hazy from Prairie of all places.

It’s a very crushable beer…mostly because there is not much to it. The 6% ABV is hidden well, as are most of the flavors. If you’re looking for a hazy with a ton of flavor and depth, this is not it. But if you’re looking for a super light IPA that you can drink all day…Y’ALL is for you. It’s a solid, easy to drink beer but, to be honest, I was expecting more.