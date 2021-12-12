2021-22 MAC Women’s Basketball Weekly Roundup: Week of December 5th

Each day of the week will have coverage of every MAC Women’s game played on that day. The records next to each team are on the day the game was played.

Sunday, December 5th

No. 12 Michigan 93, Akron 54 (3-3)

The 12th-seeded Wolverines came out firing on all cylinders, holding Akron to just four points in the first quarter and scoring 25 of their own. Michigan would outscore the Zips, 30-17 in the second quarter, taking a 55-21 lead into halftime and never looked back, defeating Akron, 93-54, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Layne Ferrell was the only Zip to record double figures, scoring 13 points and added a steal. Kendall Miller added seven points, two rebounds and an assist, while Molly Neitzel and Lonasia Brewer combined for 12 points, three assists and and two rebounds.

Bowling Green 69 (2-4), Valparaiso 53

Amy Velasco led the way with 17 points, three assists and two rebounds, and Bowling Green earned its second win of the season, defeating the winless Valparaiso Beacons, 69-53, in the Stroh Center.

The Beacons held a 10-8 advantage early, but the Falcons rattled off seven unanswered points to lead, 15-10 after the first quarter. Bowling Green extended its lead to seven at the half, 31-24, and held on for the remainder of the contest. A strong 20-8 run in the fourth quarter helped the Falcons clinch their second win of the season, both at home.

Morgan Sharps scored 17 points of her own, adding two rebounds and a steal, as the Lady Falcons shot an even 50% from the field, knocking down 29 of their 58 attempts. Bowling Green struggled at the free throw line, only connecting on three of its seven attempts, just 43% at the line.

Buffalo 69 (5-2), Rhode Island 55

Buffalo used a strong second quarter to help them remain undefeated at home, taking down the visiting Rhode Island Rams, 69-55, in Buffalo, New York.

The Bulls led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, after a Ram jumper brought the lead down to just three. Buffalo opened the second quarter on a 10-4 run, giving them a comfortable 27-18 lead, and kept its distance against Rhode Island throughout the game. The Bulls had the lead out to as much as 16, defending home court once again.

Summer Hemphill led the way for Buffalo, scoring 20 points and grabbing six defensive rebounds. She also added two steals and a block. Dyaisha Fair played almost the entire game, logging 39 minutes. Fair scored 11 points, dished out nine assists and grabbed eight rebounds, while Georgia Woolley contributed 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal.

No MAC Women’s games took place on Monday, December 6th.

Tuesday, December 7th

Oakland 79, Central Michigan 58 (2-5)

Kahlaijah Dean had a game to remember for Oakland, as she helped the visiting Oakland Golden Grizzlies defeat the Central Michigan Chippewas, 79-58 in Mount Pleasant, Michigan. The Chippewas fell to 0-3 at home with the loss.

The Golden Grizzlies used a strong first half to power them past the Chippewas, leading 42-20 at the break. Oakland outscored Central Michigan in the first three quarters, extending its lead far enough for the Chippewas to come back from. Dean scored 34 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies.

Anika Weeks led the way for Central Michigan, earning a double double with 20 points and 10 rebounds. She also added three assists and two steals. Jahari Smith shot 100 percent from the floor, making all eight of her shot attempts. Smith scored 16 points, grabbed six rebound and dished out an assist. Molly Davis struggled from the floor, connecting on just one of 11 shot attempts.

Oklahoma 94, Eastern Michigan 58 (2-4)

Three different players from Eastern Michigan scored in double digits, but it wasn’t enough, as the Oklahoma Sooners overpowered the Eastern Michigan Eagles, 94-58, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Eastern Michigan battled throughout the first half, trailing by just 11 at the break, 46-35. The Sooners came out of the locker room on a mission in the second half, going on a 26-9 run in the third quarter to help give them the home victory of Eastern Michigan.

Areanna Combs led the way for the Eagles, contributing 14 points, four steals and four rebounds. Danielle Rainey added 11 points, four rebounds and two steals, while Ce’Nara Skanes earned a double double. Skanes had 10 points, 10 rebounds, an assist and a block for the Eagles.

Wednesday, December 8th

Toledo 86 (4-2), St. Francis (PA) 33

Toledo held St. Francis to single digit points in the first, second and fourth quarters, as the Rockets powered past the winless Red Flash, 86-33 inside Savage Arena.

Toledo jumped out to a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and lead 36-11 at halftime. St. Francis scored just five points in the first quarter, six in the second and four in the final quarter. The Red Flash were able to put a solid plan together in the third, scoring 18 alone in the quarter, outscoring the other three in one.

Four different Rockets scored in double figures. Nan Garcia led the way with 20 points, four rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal. Quinesha Lockett added 15 points, six rebounds, four rebounds and three steals, and Khera Goss scored 10 points, nabbed two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Sophia Wiard earned a double double with her 10 point 10 rebound night. Wiard also added five assists and a steal.

Buffalo 62 (6-2), VCU 60

Fair’s 22 point performance was just enough for Buffalo, and a Woolley buzzer-beater was able to go through, as the Bulls were able to hold off the visiting VCU Rams, 62-60, inside Alumni Arena.

A Hemphill three pointer with 1:21 remaining before halftime gave the Bulls a 29-21 advantage. VCU was able to close the gap, 29-24, with a few jumpers of their own. The Rams grabbed a 34-31 lead with 6:05 left in the third quarter, and the teams fought to a 39-39 tie at the end of the third quarter.

The teams went back and forth throughout the first quarter, but the Bulls were able to extend their lead to nine, 59-50, with 1:30 remaining in the game. VCU tied the game at 60 with two seconds remaining, but Woolley was able to get open and knock down the game winning jumper for the 62-60 victory.

Fair had four rebounds, three assists and two steals to go along with her 22 points. Hemphill added 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and a block, while Woolley scored 11 points, three rebounds, three steals and an assist.

Kent State 71 (7-1), Duquesne 66

Kent State was able to overcome a strong performance from Fatou Pouye and Duquesne, as the Golden Flashes held off the Dukes, 71-66, in Kent, Ohio.

The teams battle throughout the first quarter, as Kent State grabbed a one-point advantage, 15-14 at the start of the second quarter. The Golden Flashes were able to extend their lead to seven, 34-27, and were able to lead throughout the rest of the game. Kent State had its largest lead of 13 in the third quarter, as the Dukes weren’t able to close enough to take the lead.

Katie Shumate led the Golden Flashes with 21 points and three assists. Casey Santoro added 19 points, seven rebounds and three assists, while Lindsey Thall contributed 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Western Michigan 58 (6-2), Detroit Mercy 51

Lauren Ross scored 23 points for Western Michigan, as the Broncos were able to knock off Detroit Mercy, 58-51, and keep the Titans from earning their first win of the season.

Western Michigan led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter after a Taylor Williams made layup. Detroit Mercy was able to tie the contest at 21 with 4:43 left in the first half, but Western was able to grab a slight lead, 29-27, heading into halftime.

The Broncos were able to extend the lead out to nine, 42-33 with 4:37 left in the third quarter, and held the nine point difference heading into the final quarter, 44-35. Detroit Mercy wasn’t able to put enough points together to get back into the game, as Western Michgan held on for the close victory.

Ross had nine rebounds, three assists and two steals to go along with her 23 points for Western Michigan. Williams secured a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds. She also had three steals and an assist. Reilly Jacobson scored 11 points, nabbed four rebounds, dished out four assists, blocked two shots and had two steals.

Ball State 73 (5-3), IUPUI 67

A 20-6 run in the first quarter was enough, as the Ball State Cardinals knocked off the IUPUI Jaguars, 73-67, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ball State held the 14 point lead at the end of the first quarter, and held the same lead heading into halftime, as the teams both scored 16 points each in the second quarter, and the Cardinals led 36-22. The Jaguars got the lead down to 10 at the end of the third quarter, 54-44.

IUPUI tied the game at 67 with 2:01 remaining in the contest, but Ball State rattled off a 6-0 run to take the lead back and hold on for the hard fought win over the Jaguars.

Four different Cardinals scored in double figures, with Anna Clephane leading the team in scoring with 18 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals. Thelma Dis Agustsdottir and Sydney Freeman both added 15 points each, while Ally Becki added 10 of her own.

No MAC Women’s games were played on Thursday, December 9th.

Friday, December 10th

Eastern Michigan 66 (3-4), Binghamton 62

Denai Bowman earned a double double for Binghamton, but it wasn’t enough, as the Eastern Michigan Eagles defeated the Bearcats, 66-62, in Ypsilanti, Michigan.

Eastern Michigan jumped out to a quick 8-0 advantage, but Binghamton finally got on the board with a three pointer with 7:34 left in the first quarter. The Eagles continued to keep the Bearcats on their heels, as the Eagles never relinquished the lead throughout the game.

Areanna Combs and Danielle Rainey both led the way for Eastern Michigan, as they both contributed 16 points each. The two also combined for seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Skanes finished a rebound shy of a double double, nabbing nine boards and scoring 13 points. Lachelle Austin finished with a double double of 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also added two steals.

Saturday, December 11th

Kent State 89 (8-1), Clarion 43

The battle of two different golden animals went in favor of Kent State, as the Golden Flashes ran past the Division II Clarion Golden Eagles, 89-43, in Kent, Ohio.

Kent State jumped out to a 48-20 lead after the first two quarters, having mirror quarters of scoring 24 points and allowing just 10.

Hannah Young and Casey Santoro both scored 16 points each to lead the Golden Flashes. Santoro earned a triple double with 10 assists and 10 rebounds on the day, while Young had a double double with 13 rebounds of her own. Bridget Dunn added 15 points and seven rebounds, and Annie Pavlansky scored 10 points.

Loyola Chicago 69, Central Michigan 48 (2-6)

A 17-7 first quarter was too much to overcome, as Central Michigan falls to Loyola Chicago, 69-48, in Mount Pleasant, Michigan.

The Chippewas were able to cut the Rambler lead to four, 22-18, following a Jahari Smith layup with 4:14 left before halftime. Loyola Chicago went on a run of its own, extending the lead out to 11 at halftime, 31-20. The Ramblers continued to outscore the Chippewas in the second half and earned the win in Mount Pleasant.

Tiana Timpe led the way for Central Michigan with 15 points and two rebounds. Smith nabbed a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Molly Davis added 10 points and four assists.

Ball State 81 (6-3), Utah State 55

Five different Cardinals scored in double figures, as Ball State knocked off the visiting Utah State Aggies, 81-55, in Muncie, Indiana.

Ball State jumped out to a quick 18-8 lead with 1:56 left in the first quarter, and continued to score at a high clip. The Cardinals held the Aggies to 29 in the first half, leading 45-29 with just the second half between Ball State and victory. Ball States largest lead was 28, as the Cardinals earned their sixth win of the season.

Sydney Freeman and Anna Clephane led the way for Ball State, scoring 16 points each and combining for five rebounds and five assists. Dis Agustsdottir added 12 points, while Marie Kiefer and Madelyn Bischoff scored 11 points each.

Toledo 75 (5-2), Loyola (MD) 53

Quinesha Lockett had a game to remember, leading Toledo with 30 points as the Rockets knocked off the visiting Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, 75-53.

Toledo jumped out to an 18-11 advantage at the end of the first quarter, but the Greyhounds were able to tie the game at 21 with 4:10 remaining in the first half. The Greyhounds were able to nab a slight lead heading into halftime, 28-27. Toledo outscored Loyola (MD) 48-17 in the third and fourth quarter to earn its fifth win of the season.

Wiard added 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists to go along with Lockett’s performance. Jessica Cook and Garcia scored nine points each and combined for eight rebounds and three assists.